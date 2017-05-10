× Live From Springfield! The Full Interview with Speaker Michael Madigan, The Recent FBI/Comey Firing, Lincoln Park Uncorked: Armitage/Halsted Wine Stroll and more | Full Show (May 9th)

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti is LIVE from Springfield! On tonight’s show Patti sits down with Speaker Michael Madigan to discuss the ongoing issues with the budget, his thoughts on term limits, his lasting legacy as well as other important questions regarding the state and helping those in need. Then, Peter Schwarzbach (Owner of Vin Chicago) joins us to discuss the Lincoln Park Uncorked: Armitage/Halsted Wine Stroll which is happening on May 11th. Finally, Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis joins Patti to discuss the recent firing of FBI head, James Comey. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER