× Lauren Marks on suffering a brain aneurysm at 27: “I lost my inner monologue”

Lauren Marks is the author of A Stitch of Time: The Year a Brain Injury Changed My Language and Life , a memoir about the brain aneurysm that knocked her to the floor in the middle of karaoke. Lauren was 27 when the aneurysm hit her; she tells John about the positive gains her condition has provided her, as well as one big way it weakened her. Find Lauren at City Lit tonight at seven.