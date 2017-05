× Keenan Watkins is a big, burly man…but also a loving dad

Despite Keenan Watkins’ tough appearance, he definitely has a soft center. Photos of him running errands with his daughter’s baby doll have gone viral. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to tell them all about it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.