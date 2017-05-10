Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

‘I love the stories…that capture all of the crazy things that make being in Chicago so amazing.” Amanda Scotese of Chicago Detours

Posted 12:26 PM, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, May 10, 2017
Chicago Detours prides itself on finding the spectacular in the everyday cityscape of our neighborhoods… Nick Digilio welcomes executive director and tour guide Amanda Scotese to discuss their tours including an upcoming one focusing on Pilsen.

