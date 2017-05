× How Mass Shootings Evolved Police Tactics

Author of: Surviving a Mass Killer Rampage: When Seconds Count, Police Are Still Minutes Away, Chris Bird; discusses how Mass shootings shaped the police tactics we have today. Chris also gives tips on how to survive potential volatile situations.

