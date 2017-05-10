Get to know U.K. singer-songwriter Lewis Watson
English singer-songwriter Lewis Watson joins Justin to talk about his career, first picking up the guitar at age 16, being influence by a family with diverse musical interests, becoming a YouTube sensation, the importance of taking care of himself on his North American tour, his latest record, “midnight” and his show tomorrow night at Lincoln Hall. Lewis also performs a couple of songs including “Little Light” and “Deep the Water”
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio