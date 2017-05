× Former FBI Special Agent Bob Walsh on James Comey: “It never should have happened that way”

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. The move warrants a series of suspicions and questions among many. With his own amazing story, Former FBI Special Agent Bob Walsh gives John a glimpse of “Jim” Comey’s professionalism and overall personality in meetings. Listeners call in with their burning questions, just as mystified as Bob, by the dismissal of the FBI Director.