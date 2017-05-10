× Forgotten Chicago

Bill and Wendy are joined in studio by Jacob Kaplan, Patrick Steffes, and Dan Pogorzelski of the “Forgotten Chicago’ Facebook page and website. The page posts reader-submitted photos of Chicago’s past, has nearly 75,000 followers, and most of its content receives hundreds of likes, shares and comments. The group talks about it, and shares Chicago memories of their own.

