Eric Zorn reflects on his 30 years as a Chicago Tribune columnist: “You have to write the column that you would want to read”

The Chicago Tribune‘s Eric Zorn joins Justin to talk about his thirty years as a columnist for the Chicago Tribune, how Chicago has changed since he first started writing the column, starting his career writing about the suburbs, creating a blog for the Tribune back in 2003, the way social media has changed the way journalists work, how a column is an accessible way of getting the news, the importance of a columnist following a story, when he first started writing about the infamous Rolando Cruz case, who was tried, wrongfully convicted, and sentenced to death for the 1983 murder of 10-year-old Jeanine Nicarico, making the transition to writing for the internet, the great history of newspaper columnists in Chicago, trying to keep an open mind on issues and how trust is at the foundation of being a good columnist.

