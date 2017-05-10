× Does CPS really need $596 million to finish the school year?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin to catch us up on all the local political stories that are making news including Chicago Public Schools likely needing nearly $600 million to stay open the rest of the school year, the long-awaited North Branch redevelopment plan finally getting the green light and a group of North and Northwest Side aldermen saying they will seek to decrease housing segregation in Chicago by adding affordable housing units in their wards.

