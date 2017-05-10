× Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on James Comey: “We need more documents and evidence from the White House”

Part of the Oversight Committee, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Schaumburg) is an actor in the investigation of FBI Director James Comey’s dismissal, having reviewed documents related to Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. He answers listeners’ questions, some perplexed by the firing, and others passionately not. Most listeners can concur that there is one undeniable cause for the move.