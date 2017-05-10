× Are we ready for the next pandemic?

Dr. John Hackett and Dr. Mary Rogers, virus hunters from Abbott Laboratories, join Justin to talk about the global viral surveillance program at Abbott Labs, the importance of keeping track of viruses, trying to advance technology, how often they are coming across new viruses, their relationship with the government, recognizing how their work can save lives and the chances of seeing another global pandemic.

