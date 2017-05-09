× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/9/17: School Closings, Chicago Clocks & Last Mile Commute

The news cycle is 24/7 and sometimes, from the time that Steve steps into the studio and Jon Najarian steps off the CNBC set, the market can turn. The two discussed the latest market headlines and where the future of internet radio, like Pandora, will end up after a buy out. Andrew Herrmann told Steve about a handful of schools closings, Jason Matthiesen shared the 100 year old family history behind Chicago Clock Company, & Roman Kuropas, the second James Tyree Award finalist, joined Steve to chat about the way he is making travel simpler for through Innova EV DASH cars.