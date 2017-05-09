Why is the Chicago area experiencing a surge in antibiotic resistant superbugs?
Dr. Cathleen London joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), which withstands many of the strongest antibiotics, is such a dangerous superbug and explain what medical professionals are doing to combat the rise in these types of bacteria.
