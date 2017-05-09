Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Why is the Chicago area experiencing a surge in antibiotic resistant superbugs?

Posted 6:51 PM, May 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54AM, May 11, 2017

Rod-shaped bacteria (Getty)

Dr. Cathleen London joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), which withstands many of the strongest antibiotics, is such a dangerous superbug and explain what medical professionals are doing to combat the rise in these types of bacteria.

