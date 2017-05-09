× WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Mike Mathis

Mike Mathis joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about being inducted into the 2017 class of the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. An airborne traffic reporter for most of his 25 years on the air at WGN Radio, Mike often flew in both morning and afternoon drive. He delivered award-winning news coverage in 1990 while covering the shooting of two deputies in Lake County. His descriptions from the air provided location details that led to their rescue. Mathis joined the Wally Phillips Show in 1983 and was a key voice from WGN’s Traffic. Congrats, Mike!