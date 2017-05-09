× The Winners of The World Wide Mustard Competition and other Mustard Museum News

Love mustard? The World Wide Mustard Competition, featuring 16 different categories, was held a couple of weeks ago. Hear the winners when Nick Digilio welcomes Barry Levenson, the curator of National Mustard Museum.

Plus details about National Mustard Day (which benefits a great cause), the mustard store and All About Food Law, a website where Levenson explores the legalities involved with what we consume.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)