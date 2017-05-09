× The Opening Bell 5/9/17: Will Millennials Save Maternity & Paternity Leave?

Success at work can lead to great things, but what happens when that momentum is interrupted when families are created? Steve chatted with Lisen Stromberg (COO of The 3% Movement and author of “Work Pause Thrive: How to Pause for Parenthood without Killing your Career) about how it’s becoming more normal to return to work after maternity/paternity leave. Steve then discussed the developing NAFTA agreement under President Trump with CNN Money’s Patrick Gillespie on how the window of creating a deal is coming to a close.