The Opening Bell 5/9/17: Will Millennials Save Maternity & Paternity Leave?

Posted 7:04 AM, May 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:55AM, May 9, 2017

Success at work can lead to great things, but what happens when that momentum is interrupted when families are created? Steve chatted with Lisen Stromberg (COO of The 3% Movement and author of “Work Pause Thrive: How to Pause for Parenthood without Killing your Career) about how it’s becoming more normal to return to work after maternity/paternity leave. Steve then discussed the developing NAFTA agreement under President Trump with CNN Money’s Patrick Gillespie on how the window of creating a deal is coming to a close.

 