× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.09.17

John’s friend fills her car with E-80 gas, and her car dies. A listener in insurance adjustments explains her next step in this disaster. Then, after negative reception of Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional monologue last week, Jimmy Kimmel bites back at his conservative critics. You’ll hear that here. Chicago Tribune Columnist and “Guth and Huppke on Politics” Co-Host Rex Huppke breaks down taxpayers’ billions of dollars spent on the Trump family, in comparison to that spent on the Obama family. CNN Political Reporter Tal Kopan analyzes yesterday’s testimony of Sally Yates. And, finally, Scott Simon helps us end the show on a light note. He talks about his book, My Cubs: A Love Story.