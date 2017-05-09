× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-9-17

We have another jam-packed show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here for a special edition of Touché in the wake of President Trump firing FBI Director James Comey, Justin speaks with Dr. Antonio Lopez from UIC’s Freshwater Lab about this week’s Freshwater Lab Summit, Virus Hunters Dr. John Hackett and Dr. Mary Rogers from Abbott Laboratories let us know just how prepared we are for the next pandemic, Nick Hausman tells us about this weekend’s Professional Arm Wrestling Tournament, we are introduced to the great New York-based rock band Charly Bliss and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with The Worst featuring comedians and inventors Kevin Reader and Joe Gennaro.

