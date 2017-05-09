× The Carry Out 5-8-17: “Over one million more people visited Illinois last year than the year before but at least 900,000 were just in town for game 4 of the World Series”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, NBC reporting that President Obama warned President Trump about hiring General Flynn, the EPA laying off nearly half of its scientists that served on advisory boards, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn getting his official portrait, a new study saying many sleep apps used to help insomnia just don’t work, over one million more people visiting Illinois last year than the year before, the Cubs and Sox both getting swept this weekend, the Bears signing veteran LB Dan Skuta, the Nashville Predators beating the St. Louis Blues and “Guardians of the Galaxy” winning the weekend box office.

