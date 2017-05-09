× Taya Kyle talks about the great work the The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation is doing to support the families of service members

The widow of “American Sniper” US Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, Taya Kyle joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Richard Roeper to talk about the work The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation has done to create an interconnected network of families and organizations that assist marriages and families of our service members in unique and powerful ways.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3352351/3352351_2017-05-09-195651.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​