Steve Cochran Full Show 05.09.17: Got to have an open bar

Today, we debated all things weddings. What is an appropriate gift amount, open bar or cash bar, should there be late night food at a wedding, etc. We couldn’t all agree. We met an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.‘ We celebrated WGN’s news director Jennifer Lyons being awarded the most powerful woman in Chicago Journalism. Finally, Bonnie Gordan and Anthony Braglia from Women Chicago stopped by the studio to talk about what they are doing in their moms’ memories.