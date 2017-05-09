President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One during his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, May 7, 2017. Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf course. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Rex Huppke on the Trump Empire and its budget: The Secret Service pays his companies for golf carts
Rex Huppke of Chicago Tribune joins John to try to make sense of the money spent on protecting the Trump family, and covering its travel expenses. They do so by exploring recent ways in which the president’s extended family has worked to pull in money for its own purposes.