Our own Steve Godsell: Stroke Awareness Month

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by WGN Radio salesman, Steve Godsell. Steve is young, healthy, and active, and suffered a stroke in the past year. He tells Bill and Wendy about what happened to him, the signs of a stroke, the recovery process, and more.

