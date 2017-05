× “My Cubs” Author Scott Simon laments, “I gave my heart to Sammy Sosa”

Scott Simon co-hosts “Weekend Edition Saturday” on NPR and writes My Cubs: A Love Story. He tells John about the emotional tumult the Chicago Cubs fostered within him over the course of the 2016 World Series, as well as what the team means to him and his family. Scott shares stories of his late Godfather, Jack Brickhouse, and of why “being” Chicago entails writing in the city’s own tumult.