× Music Monday on Pretty Late with The Thin Cherries, Healthcare Reform Discussion, Free Higher Education, The Chicago Market Co-Op, and more! | Full Show (May 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late, it’s Music Monday! Live music from Chicago’s own The Thin Cherries who delight us with some music from their new album. See them live at The Burlington on May 11th here in Chicago. Then, we welcome Sofia Jouravel from the Chicago Market to discuss the great co-op they have running here in Chicago which supports people by providing great food throughout the community. Egle Malinauskaite of Moral Monday explains the recent march they have coming up to promote Higher Education and look to further progress in the Illinois State Government. Riding side car are Paul Farahvar and Reena Calm who were just on the Singles Only podcast and have shows coming up this week!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER