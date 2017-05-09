× Movies In The Parks 2017

CHICAGO — Mark your calendars and prep that picnic basket: here’s every free movie showing in Chicago parks this summer.

All screenings will be free and start at dusk, or roughly 8:30 p.m. till July 15, 8:15 p.m. from July 15 to Aug. 15 and 8 p.m. after Aug. 15.

Click here for more on this story, including the full lineup of films, at DNAinfo.

The Chicago Park District’s popular outdoor film series kicks off June 2 with Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” at Berger Park in Edgewater and ends with “Moana” Sept. 7 in Roscoe Village’s Hamlin Park. More than 100 films will be shown in more than 200 screenings throughout 165 city parks this summer.