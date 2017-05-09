× Lou Manfredini live broadcast at Wannemaker’s Home & Garden on June 10

Join the Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini live barbecue broadcast from Wannemaker’s Home and Garden on Saturday, June 10 from 7am – 10am. There’s no need to register; come one, come all!

This fun and free event is in support of Operation BBQ Relief, a not-for-profit providing compassion and fantastic barbecue meals to people affected by tornadoes, floods and other natural disasters. Find more information on Operation BBQ Relief at www.operationbbqrelief.org.

Wannemaker’s is located at 1940 Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove.

Get your home improvement questions answered live and in-person, with plenty of chances to win great raffle prizes.

You’ll also see a Wannemaker’s Weber Grill display!

Why do they make grills at Weber? For all the things that make your mouth water and for quality, that can be enjoyed by anyone anywhere. Their durability will last this generation and the next. Weber Grill’s all-new Genesis II and Genesis II L-X Series is available in two, three, four and six-burner sizes that fit any lifestyle. Genesis II is available now at Wannemaker’s Home and Garden.

Visit www.wanemakers.com for more information.