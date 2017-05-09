× John McEnroe is a gentleman’s gentleman!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by tennis great, John McEnroe! They talk about the Powershares series, his relationship with the game, his hot-head reputation, playing guitar, his wife, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.