× James Comey’s Dismissal: Senator Dick Durbin’s reaction on the Senate floor and analysis from former Justice Dept. employees

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes discuss the shocking firing of F.B.I. Director James Comey with former Federal Prosecutor Pat Brady and former Assistant United States Attorney Mike Monico. Audio of Illinois Senator Dick Durbin’s reaction on the Senate floor to the news of Comey’s sudden dismissal raises some interesting questions about the future of a Justice Department investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3352366/3352366_2017-05-09-204106.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

