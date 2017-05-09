WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: James Comey, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), listens to opening statements from the chairman during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on Capitol Hill, March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. While both the Senate and House Intelligence committees have received private intelligence briefings in recent months, Monday's hearing is the first public hearing on alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
James Comey’s Dismissal: Senator Dick Durbin’s reaction on the Senate floor and analysis from former Justice Dept. employees
Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes discuss the shocking firing of F.B.I. Director James Comey with former Federal Prosecutor Pat Brady and former Assistant United States Attorney Mike Monico. Audio of Illinois Senator Dick Durbin’s reaction on the Senate floor to the news of Comey’s sudden dismissal raises some interesting questions about the future of a Justice Department investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
