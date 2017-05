× How can we make sure the Great Lakes continue to be a resource for years to come?

Dr. Antonio Lopez from UIC’s Freshwater Lab joins Justin to talk about the upcoming Freshwater Lab Summit which tackles a variety of topics including water conservation, clean water, pollution, sustainability and environmental justice in the media.

