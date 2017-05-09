× Get to know rising Brooklyn power pop band Charly Bliss

Eva Hendricks from the rising Brooklyn-based rock band Charly Bliss joins Justin to talk about their musical influences, the process of making of their new record, “Guppy,” the importance of being in a band with her brother and childhood friends, how they collaborate together, having the support to write songs about personal issues and their show this weekend at Schubas.

