Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election."(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
CNN Reporter Tal Kopan: Vice President Mike Pence’s definitive statements misled by Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn
CNN Political and Immigration Reporter Tal Kopan analyzes Monday’s testimony with Former Attorney General Sally Yates. Though it’s hard to dissect some of Yates’s answers in light of wording, Tal breaks down some incongruities that led to the testimony. Many of those will remain unanswered until after the Trump-Russia probe is concluded.