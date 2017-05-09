× CNN Reporter Tal Kopan: Vice President Mike Pence’s definitive statements misled by Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn

CNN Political and Immigration Reporter Tal Kopan analyzes Monday’s testimony with Former Attorney General Sally Yates. Though it’s hard to dissect some of Yates’s answers in light of wording, Tal breaks down some incongruities that led to the testimony. Many of those will remain unanswered until after the Trump-Russia probe is concluded.