Allstate Kid of the Week: Jayne L.

Jayne L. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Through her advocacy, Jayne led a team of 100 middle schools to raise $22,000 for Let It Be Us, specifically to send Illinois kids in care (foster kids) to summer camp. Through her efforts, 20 kids can attend a specialized camp for trauma, and dozens of others will attend overnight & day camps. Jayne’s the NW region rep for the Illinois Assoc. of Junior High Student Councils and she researched Let It Be Us, advocated for us, and the 16,000 Illinois foster kids, to become their 2017 not for profit beneficiary. Just as important, Jayne created an understanding of what foster care is, and the stigmas surrounding it, to thousands of middle school students in Illinois. Who knows, perhaps the family of a student who participated in this will end up becoming a foster family, or adopting from foster care. Way to go, Jayne!