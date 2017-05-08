× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/8/17: Airplane Wifi, QuadJobs & Upscale Resale

Slow internet is frustrating, but it’s even more frustrating when you pay for it on a plane. Steve talked with Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan of Chicago Inno about Chicago based Gogo, along with other local stories creating buzz. Steve then chatted with Betsy O’Reilly (Co-founder and CEO of QuadJobs) about how shes keep cash in college kid’s pockets, & Wendy Serrino (President of North Shore Exchange) will face off as one of three finalists at this year’s James Tyree Emerging Business Leadership Awards.