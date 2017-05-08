× WGN Radio Theatre #178: Suspense, The Great Gildersleeve & Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 7, 2017. First: “Suspense: Murder in G-Flat with Jack Benny “. (04-05-51) Then, “The Great Gildersleeve: The Toothache.” (12-06-42). Lastly, “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: The Port au Prince Matter.” (05-30-50)

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre