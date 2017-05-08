SAN FRANCISCO - DECEMBER 29: Cars drive by a sign notifying of a new texting while driving law on Interstate 280 December 29, 2008 in San Francisco, California. A new law making it illegal to send text messages while driving will begin on January 1, 2009. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Transportation Columnist Mary Wisniewski: Texting and driving a lesser priority due to lesser manpower throughout law enforcement
Chicago Tribune Transportation Columnist Mary Wisniewski explains why distracted driving remains low on the totem pole for citations. Listeners call in with their solutions to texting and driving, and Mary responds with her thoughts.