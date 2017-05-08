× The Opening Bell 5/8/17: Aquilon – What Makes Energy Possible

The energy industry is a catalyst for the future and helping it move along efficiently is a must. That’s where Mike Egan (COO of Aquilon Energy) comes into play. Steve sat down with Mike to talk about Aquilon Energy a business that helps energy companies conduct payments for varying energy options through the use of the cloud. Steve then discussed a frightening outlook for the United States with Peter Temin (Gray Professor Emeritus of Economist at MIT, Economic Historian & Author of “The Vanishing Middle Class: Prejudice and Power in a Dual Economy).