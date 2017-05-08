× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.08.17

John laments about the Cubs’ loss to the Yankees last night, and gives you some of the highlights. Then, New World Design, Ltd. develops a flying pig installation to cover the Trump sign in front of Trump Tower Chicago. He tells John how he’ll execute the project. LA Times National Health Care Policy Reporter Noam Levey explains how the American Health Care Act will work, and whether or not it should cause as much concern as it has. Finally, Chicago Tribune Transportation Columnist Mary Wisniewski explains why the rate in citations has dropped for distracted driving. Listeners comment.