× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: President Trump is already campaigning for 2020

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about President Trump’s new political ad, JB Pritzker’s ‘Think Big’ ad, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.