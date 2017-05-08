President-elect Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' hat while speaking at the Dow Chemical Hangar, December 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Trump is in Louisiana to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: President Trump is already campaigning for 2020
President-elect Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' hat while speaking at the Dow Chemical Hangar, December 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Trump is in Louisiana to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about President Trump’s new political ad, JB Pritzker’s ‘Think Big’ ad, and more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.