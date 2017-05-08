× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-8-17

We have a wonderful show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin welcomes political analysts Chris Robling and Jacob Meister to the ring for another spirited debate on all the national political stories making news this week, journalist and radio host Scott Simon chats about his longtime love affair with the Chicago Cubs, we learn about a new locally produced web series called, “Chapstick,” journalist and award-winning author Robert K. Elder tells us about some recently unearthed love letters written by Ernest Hemingway and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the tremendously talented Lili K!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio