× The Beat Full Show (5/7/17): ‘Big Baller Brand’ and the fine line of effective marketing

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: the guys look back on Jay Cutler’s tenure in Chicago and weigh whether or not retiring and heading to the booth was the best move for #6; Jon Greenberg of The Athletic joins the show and talks the Cubs’ starting pitching woes, why he likes talking with Jed Hoyer, and whether not Gar/Pax can right the ship with the Bulls; LaVar and Lonzo Ball’s $495 ZO2 shoes are on sale and we discuss the ridiculousness of putting a premium price on an unproven brand for a young demographic; FS1 host Nick Wright debates Carm on Lebron James’ legacy; Guaranteed Rate executive Scott Stephen joins the show to give an update on the company’s partnership with the Sox in the rebuild era and fans starting to “embrace the arrow”, and more.