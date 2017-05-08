× Scott Simon celebrates his lifelong love affair with the Chicago Cubs

Journalist, radio host and best-selling author Scott Simon joins Justin to discuss his latest book, “My Cubs: A Love Story.” Scott talks why he titles this book a love story, how the Cubs became a part of his family, the unique experience of seeing a game at Wrigley Field, the team’s relationship with the neighborhood, how legendary broadcaster Jack Brickhouse eventually became a father figure to him, his relationship with former Cubs manager Charlie Grimm, why baseball and the Cubs appealed to him while he was growing up, the national appeal of the Chicago Cubs, the future of the organization and its fans now that they have won another World Series and how he remains a Cubs fan despite living in Washington, D.C.

