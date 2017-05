× Phobia Relief Day !

Today (May 8) is Phobia Relief Day. Phobia Expert and Author Kalliope Barlis discusses the impact phobias have on your life and how to over come them.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine