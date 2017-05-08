× Live from Studio 435: Lili K

The tremendously talented jazz and soul artist Lili K makes a return appearance to The Download to chat with Justin about making music in Chicago, the positive response she received from “Magic,” the single that was released last November, paying homage to the origins of jazz, the importance of trying to make a positive impact, writing for herself versus writing for other people, the process of collaborating with her band and the forthcoming record, “Planet of Flowers.” Lili and the band also perform a few songs including “Magic,” brand new song “Argue” and a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, “Round Midnight.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio