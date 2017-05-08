× Laura Caldwell and Antione Day on “Anatomy of Innocence: Testimonies of the Wrongfully Convicted”

About five percent of people who are convicted of a crime in the US are, in fact, innocent. Laura Caldwell seeks to bring awareness to this with a new chilling, but hopeful collection of true stories, “Anatomy of Innocence: Testimonies of the Wrongfully Convicted.” Among these stories, the book tells about Antione Day’s ten years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Antione joined Rick and Laura in the studio to talk about how life-changing his friendship with Laura has been and how he finds solace in music and joy in helping others in situations like his own.