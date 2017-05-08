× LA Times Health Care Policy Reporter Noam Levey: The American Health Care Act “Won’t apply to immediate circumstances”

LA Times National Health Care Policy Reporter Noam Levey helps us make sense of the working GOP health bill. Noam answers the burning questions of our listeners about the effects the bill will have on those with preexisting conditions, if it passes through the Senate as is. Learn more about Obamacare and its “repealed and replaced” version here.