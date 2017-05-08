WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
LA Times Health Care Policy Reporter Noam Levey: The American Health Care Act “Won’t apply to immediate circumstances”
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
LA Times National Health Care Policy Reporter Noam Levey helps us make sense of the working GOP health bill. Noam answers the burning questions of our listeners about the effects the bill will have on those with preexisting conditions, if it passes through the Senate as is. Learn more about Obamacare and its “repealed and replaced” version here.