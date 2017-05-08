TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is congratulated by DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors following Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
FS1’s Nick Wright vs. Mark Carman on Lebron/Jordan: “Lebron James is the greatest basketball player we’ve ever seen”
Lebron James and the Cavaliers continue to cruise though the playoffs with a sweep of the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and Fox Sports 1 host Nick Wright joins the show to put James’ career in context and go head-to-head with Mark Carman in the latest chapter of the “Lebron vs. Jordan” debate.