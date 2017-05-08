× “Elton Jim” laments his graying goatee, and takes off on the United Airlines passenger-bumping debacle, wondering if “customer service” is a thing of the past

In this 51st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, a former public relations executive, examines the recent United Airlines mishandling of an overbooking issue that led to a passenger being accosted by police and dragged off a plane. He claims it will be become an instant case study of how NOT to handle a situation at the moment, and how NOT to handle a public crisis for a company. He and Emily Armanetti, also a public relations executive, discuss how United could have better managed the crisis.