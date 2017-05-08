× Chapstick is a Chicago-based comedy web series you should be watching

Charlotte Kennett and Kearney Fagan joins Justin to discuss their web series, “Chapstick.” Charlotte and Kearney talk about why they decided to do this series, where this story comes from, the goal of making LGBTQ characters three dimensional, overcoming stereotypes usually found on television, the importance of seeing gay characters in mainstream media, the discipline required to put this production together and what they want to do next.

